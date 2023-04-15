Montana becomes first US state to pass bill banning TikTok

NEW YORK: Lawmakers in the US state of Montana voted Friday to ban the social media app, TikTok.

Montana is the first state to pass a bill banning the popular Chinese-owned app in the US because of security concerns, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The bill bans app stores from offering users the ability to download the app.

If the bill is signed by Governor Greg Gianforte, the ban would take effect in January.

The US and other countries have already restricted TikTok from government devices because of fears that China could gain access to user data. - Bernama