Montenegro chooses new parliament

BUDAPEST: A new parliament will be elected in Montenegro on Sunday.

After the ousting of the long-ruling pro-Western president Milo Djukanovic in April, the political landscape in the Balkan country is in upheaval, according to dpa.

The favourite to come top in the vote is the Europe Now! movement, which has a modernisation agenda, and leans more towards neighbouring Serbia.

According to polls, however, an absolute majority for the party is unlikely, and its leading candidate, Milojko Spajic, will probably need partners for a coalition.

A nation with a population of just over 600,000, Montenegro is a member of the western defence alliance NATO and is applying for membership in the European Union.

Polling stations open at 7 am (0500 GMT). The first results are expected late on Sunday evening.-Bernama