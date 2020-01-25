More details emerge on ‘mystery’ crashed drone

THE BZK-005 Chang Ying, also called Long Eagle has been confirmed as the type of drone which crashed in Koh Kong Province’s Peam village, Koh Sdach commune, Kiri Sakor district on January 17

The drone, which has a maximum range of 2,400km and up to 40 hours flight time is also operated by the Chinese army as a medium altitude long endurance (MALE) and is roughly comparable to the US Global Hawk.

Indonesia’s national carrier, Garuda, is also reportedly testing two units of the BZK005 for cargo delivery to remote areas in the country. If successful, Garuda plans to purchase up to 100 of such drones.

An immediate neighbor is also said to possess similar drones and is even manufacturing some variants.

Thailand’s military government has also deployed drones to the insurgency-stricken Deep South for reconnaissance flights to alert army patrols and other security personnel to imminent rebel attacks and roadside bombings.

BZK-005 is the best aerodynamic design in China, as it has the best lift-to-drag ratio of the drones of its kind and is believed to have been sold to at least 10 countries for military surveillance purposes.

According to unverified research by the US - China Economic and Security Review Commission, the BZK-005 “probably has electro-optical, infrared, synthetic aperture, and signals intelligence sensors and is equipped with satellite communications systems, allowing for real-time data transmission capability.” To date, there is no sign the BZK-005 has been modified to carry weapons.

Due to its size and launch system, the BZK-005 requires a proper runway to take off and land.

This characteristic means that the model cannot be deployed from mobile platforms, such as

warships or from the backs of trucks.

Drone experts, commenting to Khmer Times in anonymity said that the origin of the crashed drone in Cambodia, despite its Chinese lettering, can be identified by the colour scheme and the electronics contained in the bulbous nose.

“It could not be launched from mobile carriers and needs a runway. Thus, that narrows the speculation as to the origin of the drone and why it parachuted instead of crashing, meaning it was most likely a controlled landing gone wrong.” — Khmer Times