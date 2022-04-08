More people visit Thailand after eased controls

BANGKOK: The number of visitors to Thailand soared after the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration had eased its disease control starting April 1, according to the government spokesman.

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana quoted the general manager of Suvarnabhumi airport as reporting that the average number of inbound passengers in April was 11,623 a day, up by 65.97 per cent from 7,003 visitors a day in March, reported Thai News Agency (TNA).

The number of visiting flights rose from 137 a day last month to 141 a day this month on average, showing a 2.92 per cent increase.

CCSA lifted its requirement for visitors to have pre-travel RT-PCR tests for Covid-19 on April 1. — Bernama