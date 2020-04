MONTREAL: A gunman killed at least 10 people in an overnight shooting rampage across rural Nova Scotia, before being found dead following an hours-long manhunt, Canadian federal police said Sunday.

Earlier identified as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, the suspect had been on the run since Saturday night, when police were alerted to shots being fired in the small community of Portapique, around 100km from Halifax, capital of the Atlantic province.

Several victims were discovered both outside and inside a house in the town, as police launched a 12-hour manhunt across the province for the suspect.

“We don’t have a final count,“ police spokesman Chris Weather told a news conference. “It’s in excess of 10. It almost certainly will be more than 10. How much more than 10, I do not know.”

The victims included a female officer of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, while a second officer was injured.

“The search for the suspect ended this morning. When the suspect was located. And I can confirm that he is deceased,“ said Weather.

Police said they had no indication of a motive at this stage.

“What I would say is that it appears to be at least in part, very random in nature,“ said Weather.

The gunman, who reportedly made dentures for a living, was spotted driving what looked like a police vehicle before switching cars, according to RCMP who tweeted several times that he was not an officer and warned he was considered “armed and dangerous.” — AFP