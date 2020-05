RENNES: More than 100 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus at a slaughterhouse in western France, the regional health authorities said Wednesday.

The cases follow coronavirus outbreaks at meat plants not only in France but also in Germany, Spain, Australia, the United States and Brazil - where people tend to work in close proximity.

A total of 109 personnel have tested positive for Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, at a slaughterhouse in Cotes d’Armor following a second wave of testing, the ARS regional health authority said in a statement.

Some 818 people have been tested at the plant, it added.

Those diagnosed as having the disease are being contacted by employee insurance firms that have identified all their contacts at risk of catching the illness, requiring them to respect two-week quarantines, take tests and wear masks, the ARS said.

Plant operator Kermene, according to its website, said it supplies E.Leclerc supermarkets with meat and meat products. — AFP