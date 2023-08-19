More than 2,000 killed in India in floods, rain-related incidents since April

NEW DELHI: Floods, landslides and other rain-related incidents have killed more than 2,000 people in India in this monsoon season, according to official data.

The eastern state of Bihar has reported the highest death toll among all states, followed by 330 deaths in Himachal Pradesh in the north and 165 in western Gujarat state in about four months.

According to Home Ministry data cited by news agency PTI, 892 people drowned nationwide due to floods, 506 died due to lightning and 186 were killed by landslides from April 1 to August 17.

Other rain-related reasons were blamed for 454 deaths.

Heavy rains played havoc in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab and western Uttar Pradesh in June and July.

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are battling another spate of torrential rains, which have killed dozens of people and destroyed roads, bridges, crops and homes in recent days.

The estimated financial loss in Himachal Pradesh alone is around US$1.2 billion. -Bernama