More than 200,000 Thais suffering from stress due to Covid-19

BANGKOK: More than 200,000 people are suffering from stress due to the Covid-19 pandemic in Thailand that has now spanned almost two years, a survey by the Department of Mental Health revealed.

For almost two years now, the survey revealed more than 200,000 Thais were suffering from stress due to the Covid-19 outbreak in Thailand that has now spanned more than two years.

Director-general of the Department of Mental Health Dr Amporn Benjaponpitak said the online mental health assessment and survey involving more than 2.5 million people showed 216,098 people or 8.38 per cent of the respondents suffered from stress.

She said 254,243 or 9.86 per cent of the respondents were prone to depression while 140,939, or 5.46 per cent were at risk of committing suicide.

“The survey showed 25,552 or 4.16 people are suffering from burnout where they need mental health care,” she said at a press conference.

Dr Amporn said long Covid-19 patients who suffered physical or mental health problems three months after infection needed mental health care.

Therefore, she said the Department of Mental Health and National Mental Health Committee to take pro-active measures to promote mental health in families and communities to reduce the risk of suicide. — Bernama