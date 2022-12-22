More than 250,000 households hit by floods in southern Thailand in wake of heavy rain

BANGKOK: As the rain lessened, more than 250,000 households remain affected by floods as of Thursday in southern Thailand.

In a statement, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) said there were a total of seven deaths – including four in Narathiwat.

“As of Thursday, a total of 250,175 households in 86 districts in nine provinces namely Surat Thai, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Trang, Phatthalung, Satun, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat are hit by flood,” it said.

Meanwhile, Thailand Meteorological Department forecast the rain to ease in the southern part of Thailand starting today.

“The moderate northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand is leading to less rain in the South, starting today and tomorrow,” it said.

Meanwhile, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) announced that 16 train services were cancelled starting Wednesday till Saturday as flooding affects the southern provinces.

Besides that, SRT said there were changes of 10 train services in southern Thailand including the train services from Bangkok to Sungai Kolok.

Via Facebook, SRT said the water level has gone down but rail repair works would take time. - Bernama