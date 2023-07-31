More than 260 flights cancelled in Japan as Typhoon Khanun approaches

TOKYO: At least 264 flights have been cancelled in Japan due to the approach of Typhoon Khanun, Sputnik quoted NHK broadcaster reports on Monday.

The typhoon is expected to approach the southwestern regions of Okinawa and Amami from Monday through Tuesday.

Japan Airlines has cancelled 67 Monday flights, while All Nippon Airways has cancelled 73 Monday flights and 124 Tuesday flights as the typhoon approaches, NHK said.

Japanese authorities have warned Okinawa and Amami residents that Typhoon Khanun could bring high waves, landslides and flooding. -Bernama