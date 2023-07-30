Moroccan king pardons 2,052 convicts on eve of Throne Day

RABAT: Moroccan King Mohammed VI pardoned 2,052 convicts on the eve of the Throne Day that commemorates the king’s accession to the throne, the official news agency MAP reported Saturday.

The convicts, some of whom were in jail and others who were out on bail, were pardoned on the occasion of the Throne Day, which is observed annually on July 30. This year marks the 24th anniversary of the king’s accession to the throne, reported Xinhua.

A total of 133 convicts were freed, while the rest had their prison terms reduced or fines cancelled, according to the report. - Bernama