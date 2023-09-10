Morocco calls for emergency meeting of the Arab League on Gaza situation

KUALA LUMPUR: Morocco has called for the Arab League to convene an emergency meeting at the foreign ministers’ level to discuss the deteriorating situation in the Gaza Strip following Israeli military aggression since Saturday.

The Moroccan embassy in a statement here said King Mohammed VI, who is chair of the current Council of the Arab League, had instructed for the need to find ways to halt this dangerous escalation that targeted civilians.

It said intensive consultations are underway for the meeting to be held this week at its headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

Meanwhile, Anadolu Agency reported that the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday requested an emergency ministerial-level meeting of the Arab League over the latest Israeli escalation.

The ministry in a statement said it had directed “its permanent delegation to the Arab League to request an emergency meeting of the League Council at the ministerial level.”

“This comes in light of “the escalation of the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people,” it said.

Formed in 1945, the Arab League currently consist of 22 member states, including Palestine. - Bernama