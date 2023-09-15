Morocco’s King Mohammed VI leads emergency programme for Al-Houz earthquake victims

KUALA LUMPUR: King Mohammed VI of Morocco chaired a crucial meeting on Thursday (Sept 14) dedicated to activating an emergency programme aimed at rehousing disaster victims and caring for victims and most affected categories following the devastating Al Haouz earthquake.

The comprehensive programme, a response to the unprecedented natural disaster would encompass two major components -- emergency temporary rehousing measures and immediate reconstruction actions, according to Morocco’s Royal Office quoting the King in a statement published on its website.

“This first version of the rehousing programme covers some 50,000 totally or partially collapsed homes in the five provinces affected.

“It consists, on the one hand, of emergency temporary rehousing measures, in particular through adapted formulas for on-site accommodation in structures designed to withstand the cold and bad weather; or in reception sites equipped with all the necessary amenities. In addition, the State will grant emergency aid of 30,000 dirhams (US$3,000) to the households concerned.

“The programme will also consists of immediate reconstruction actions, which will be deployed after preliminary expertise operations and land preparation and stabilisation work.

“To this end, direct financial assistance of 140,000 dirhams (US$14,000) has been earmarked for totally collapsed dwellings, and 80,000 dirhams (US$8,000) to cover rehabilitation work on partially collapsed homes,” said the King in the Royal Office’s statement.

King Mohammed VI underscored the importance of reconstruction in harmony with the region's heritage and architectural uniqueness.

During the meeting, the King also addressed the critical issue of immediate care for orphaned children left without family or resources due to the earthquake.

“These children will be registered and granted the status of wards of the nation. To safeguard them from risks and fragility, the government has been ordered to expedite the adoption of necessary legislation for their protection.”

At least 2,946 people were killed and 5,674 others injured when a magnitude 7 earthquake struck Morocco last Friday (Sept 8).

The quake was the strongest to hit the North African country in a century, according to Morocco’s National Geophysical Institute, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported. -Bernama