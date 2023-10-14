Morocco to rebuild areas devastated by earthquake

KUALA LUMPUR: Morocco will rehabilitate and rebuild the areas devastated by the powerful earthquake that killed nearly 3,000 people on Sept 8, said King Mohammed VI.

In his speech when opening the kingdom’s first session of the third legislative year of the 11th Legislature, he stressed the need to provide assistance to the stricken families and speed up rehabilitation and reconstruction in the affected areas, as well as ensuring basic services are available.

“Beyond the horrific nature of the tragedy, what alleviates our suffering and, indeed, makes us proud, is the reaction of civil society and of all Moroccans - in the homeland and abroad - who have shown heartfelt, spontaneous solidarity with their afflicted brothers and sisters,” the King was quoted as saying in a statement posted on Moroccan news agency (MAP) website.

The King said the tragedy has shown that Moroccan values have prevailed, allowing the country to overcome adversity and crises, and making it stronger and more determined to move forward with unwavering confidence and optimism.

“I have been working to enhance our identity through major projects. Among these is the large-scale social protection project, which I consider a pillar of our social and development model,” he said.

King Mohammed also noted that the direct social assistance programme would be put into operation by the end of this year, raising the standard of living of target families, combating poverty and vulnerability and ultimately improving social and human development indicators, MAP reported.

According to media reports, at least 2,946 people were killed and 5,674 others injured when a magnitude 7 earthquake struck Morocco on Sept 8.

The quake was the strongest to hit the North African country in a century, according to Morocco’s National Geophysical Institute. -Bernama