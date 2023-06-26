Moscow lifts state of emergency following aborted Wagner Mutiny

MOSCOW: The state of emergency imposed in Moscow following the attempted uprising of Russian mercenary group Wagner at the weekend was lifted on Monday, after the armed mutiny was aborted.

“All restrictions will be withdrawn,“ Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram, according to German news agency (dpa).

High school graduation festivities that had originally been scheduled for Saturday but were postponed due the chaotic situation will take place this coming Saturday, Sobyanin said.

The anti-terror emergency was also lifted in the greater Moscow region and in the Voronezh region further south.

A long-simmering power struggle broke out between the Russian army and the private mercenary Wagner Group, led by Yvgeny Prigozhin, at the weekend, with Wagner forces temporarily occupying the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don. Prigozhin also ordered his fighters to march on Moscow to oust the military leadership.

Wagner forces were moving on the Russian capital when their leader suddenly called off the uprising following a deal with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Prigozhin’s whereabouts are currently unknown.-Bernama