KINSHASA: The Doctors Without Borders (MSF) medical charity said Wednesday it was still “mobilised” to find three of its workers who were kidnapped six years ago by militiamen in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

In July 2013, four members of an MSF team conducting an exploratory mission on medical needs in North Kivu province were abducted in an attack by the Allied Democratic Forces ( ADF) militia.

MSF says one of the team escaped in August 2014, after more than 13 months in detention.

“Philippe Bundya Musongelwa, Richard Muhindo Matabishi and Romy Ya-Dunia Ntibanyendera are still missing,“ MSF said in a statement.

“The organisation remains mobilised for our three colleagues,“ it said, the “search continues”.

Dozens of militias operate in the North and South Kivu provinces of DR Congo, a vast country the size of western continental Europe.

The ADF, an Islamist-rooted group that rose in western Uganda in 1995, has been blamed for massacring hundreds of civilians and killing UN peacekeepers and DR Congo troops. — AFP