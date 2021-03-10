Muhyiddin concludes official visit to Saudi Arabia on high note

RIYADH: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) has described his four-day official visit to Saudi Arabia as very successful.

“It’s very successful,“ he said at the end of the visit Tuesday (Wednesday in Malaysia).

Apart from taking Kuala Lumpur-Riyadh ties to new heights, the visit has also produced several positive outcomes for Malaysia.

Among the substantive matters achieved were Malaysia’s success in securing an additional 10,000 places under its haj quota and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to ease and simplify the pre-clearance process for Malaysian haj and umrah pilgrims.

Other matters covered in the official talks included the possibility of Saudi Arabia increasing its palm oil import from 318,000 tonnes worth RM900 million last year to 500,000 tonnes in the near future. -Bernama

