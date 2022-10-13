Musician has brain tumour removed while playing saxophone

ROME: A 35-year-old Italian musician had a brain tumour removed while playing the saxophone in a Rome clinic on Monday, Italian news agency (ANSA) reported Thursday.

The operation at the Paideia International Hospital was led by brain surgeon Christian Brogna, an expert in wake surgery who a few years ago carried out a similar op on a patient who was playing the violin in London, according to the report.

Monday’s surgery lasted nine hours and the musician played the sax throughout, it added.

The patient was discharged on Thursday morning.

“It was an extremely complex operation on a young patient with a tumour in a very complex area of the brain which at one time would have been classed as inoperable,“ Brogna told ANSA.

He said the procedure had been made even more complex by the fact that the musician was left-handed. - Bernama