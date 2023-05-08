Musk: Only Twitter’s paid subscribers to be eligible for ad revenues

MOSCOW: Users of social network Twitter, currently rebranding to X, will be able to receive income from advertising only if they have paid X Blue subscription, otherwise the money will be kept by the company, US Entrepreneur and Twitter owner Elon Musk said on Saturday.

“To be eligible for your ad revenue share, you must be an X Premium (Blue) subscriber. The ad money will otherwise be kept by X if you are not an X Premium (Blue) subscriber,“ Musk said on Twitter, reported Sputnik.

This programme is available to all users, he added.

The X Blue feature is an opt-in, paid subscription that adds a blue checkmark to the subscriber’s account, as well as offers access to several features, including ability to edit and write longer posts.

In late October 2022, Musk finalised the US$$44 billion acquisition of Twitter, a US company founded in 2006, and headquartered in San Francisco, California. Twitter Corporation ceased to exist as a separate company as a result of its merger with X Corp founded by Musk in 2006. In late July, Twitter’s logo was changed from a blue bird to a black-and-white X logo. Musk specified that the new logo symbolised “the imperfections in us all that make us unique”.-Bernama