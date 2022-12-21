Musk to quit as Twitter CEO

WASHINGTON: Elon Musk said Tuesday that he will step down as chief executive officer of Twitter as soon as he finds a successor to take over the position.

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!” Anadolu Agency quoted Musk as saying on Twitter.

“After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,” he added.

Musk’s announcement came following an online survey he posted on Twitter in which he asked if he should step down as head of the microblogging and social media platform, which he took over earlier this year in a high-profile US$44 billion deal.

“I will abide by the results of this poll,” he said when posting the 12-hour online survey.

Over 17.5 million votes were cast across the world, with a clear majority of 57.5 per cent saying yes versus only 42.5per cent saying no, according to the results the billionaire announced on Monday.

The poll also followed Musk’s swift and apparently erratic decisions to ban and un-ban several reporters from the platform, several of whom were his critics, as well as firing about half of Twitter’s staff and other tumultuous moves that left many questioning if the popular service had any future ahead of it, at least under the current leadership. - Bernama