Muslim countries slam anti-Islam remarks by India’s ruling party officials

NEW DELHI: Qatar demanded an apology from India as Kuwait, Iran, Saudi Arabia and other Muslim countries on Sunday denounced the recent derogatory remarks against Islam by politicians of the Indian ruling party.

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Indian ambassador to convey that the insulting remarks by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members “would lead to incitement of religious hatred”.

The ambassador was given a protest note by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Soltan Bin Saad Al Muraikhi.

Speaking to the Qatari state news agency, ministry spokesman Majed Mohammed Al Ansari said Qatar “calls on the Indian government to immediately condemn these remarks and publicly apologise to all Muslims in the world”.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry said the insults “indicate the clear ignorance of the pivotal role that Islam has played in the development of civilisations around the world, including in India”.

“The Islamophobic discourse has reached dangerous levels in a country long known for its diversity and coexistence. Unless officially and systemically confronted, the systemic hate speech targetting Islam in India will be considered a deliberate insult against the 2 billion Muslims,“ Qatar’s Assistant Foreign Minister Lolwah Al Khater said in a tweet.

Facing a backlash in the Islamic world, the BJP on Sunday suspended its spokespersons Nupur Sharma, who made the insulting remarks in a television debate, and Naveen Jindal over his comments on social media.

“The BJP strongly denounces insults of any religious personalities of any religion,“ the party said in a statement.

The 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) said the latest offensive remarks come in the context of rising hatred and abuse towards Islam and systematic practices against Muslims in India.

Before Sunday’s formal condemntaion by Muslim governments, there was a social media campaign calling for a boycott of Indian goods in Islamic countries.

Saudi Arabia in a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed “its condemnation and denunciation of the statements made by the spokeswoman of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, insulting the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him),“ and reaffirmed its rejection of prejudice against Islamic symbols.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said it summoned the Indian ambassador “to protest on behalf of Iran’s government and people an insult by a TV programme in India to the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him)”.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry handed the Indian ambassador a note denouncing the BJP politician’s statements.

“BJP’s attempted clarification and belated and perfunctory disciplinary action against these individuals cannot assuage the pain and anguish they have caused to the Muslim world,“ the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the imam of the Grand Mosque in Mecca Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al Sudais, secretary-general of the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Nayef Falah Mubarak Al Hajraf and Afghanistan interim government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid were among those who condemned the provocative remarks. - Bernama