Muslims criticise Indian court verdict on hijab

NEW DELHI: Muslims in India on Tuesday criticised a court verdict that upheld a ban on the hijab in educational institutions in the southern state of Karnataka.

The court verdict follows weeks of protests against Karnataka’s decision to bar hijab-wearing students from schools and colleges.

The Karnataka High Court dismissed all petitions challenging the government order on the hijab saying it is not an essential religious practice.

Muslim activists and scholars view Karanata’s ban on the hijab as religious discrimination and a violation of the constitutionally-guaranteed fundamental rights.

The court decision will make thousands of girls lose an academic year, activist Afreen Fatima said.

“What a disaster. Absolute sham,“ said another activist Safoora Zargar.

Karnataka, ruled by the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, has witnessed a spike in religious tensions.

While hijab-wearing students held protests in recent weeks to be allowed in classrooms, they were confronted by groups of hooligans.

Zafarul Islam Khan, editor of Milli Gazette community newspaper said, Islamic scholars should be consulted on the issue to determine whether wearing the hijab is an essential religious practice or not.

“A sad day for human and religious rights in India,“ he wrote in a tweet.

Before the court verdict, large gatherings were banned in the state capital Bangalore and other parts of the state to prevent protests and large gatherings.

Muslims make up about 12 per cent of the south Indian state’s total population. - Bernama