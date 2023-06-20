Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh to celebrate Aidiladha on June 29

NEW DELHI: Muslims in Bangladesh, India and Pakistan will celebrate Eid Al Adha on June 29 as the crescent of the Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah was sighted in these countries on Monday.

In Sri Lanka, the Colombo Grand Mosque also announced the festival to be on June 29.

Eid Al Adha is marked on the 10th of Dhul Hijjah, the final month of the Hijri calendar during which the annual Haj pilgrimage takes place.

However, Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, the United Arab Emirates and several other countries earlier announced that Eid Al Adha will be on June 28 as they had spotted the new moon on Sunday.

Thus, the pilgrimage will begin on June 26, the Day of Arafah will fall on June 27 and Eid Al Adha will be observed on June 28.

Saudi Arabia has announced more than one million Haj pilgrims have reached the holy city of Makkah and arrivals are continuing. -Bernama