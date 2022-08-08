MWL, OIC condemn Israel’s attack on Al-Aqsa mosque and Gaza

KUALA LUMPUR: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Muslim World League (MWL) condemned the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem and the continued attacks on Gaza by Israel.

The OIC General Secretariat, in a statement received by BERNAMA, strongly condemned the actions of hundreds of illegal Jewish immigrants who – under the protection of the Israeli forces – defiled the sanctity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The organisation also condemned the Israeli army’s continued attacks on the Gaza Strip, which it said claimed 31 lives, including six children and four women, in addition to injuring 250 Palestinian civilians.

“This is a clear violation of the relevant international laws, resolutions and agreements”, it said.

The OIC placed full responsibility on Israel (the occupying power) for any possible consequences of this serious violation which aims to force the division of space and time within the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and warned that continued attacks on Palestinians and their holy sites are a dangerous provocation that will further exacerbate tensions.

The organisation insists that Al-Aqsa Mosque, as ‘Al-Haram Al-Sharif’ (the Sacred Compound) with its entire area of ​​144 dunums (144,000 m2), is a place of worship for Muslims only.

The OIC also called on the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to take immediate action to stop these repeated attacks and violations, in addition to compelling the Israeli occupation authorities to respect the sanctity of the holy sites, and preserve the legal and historical status of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, as well as providing international protection for the Palestinian people.

On the same note, the MWL also condemned the serious provocation against the sanctity of the Islamic holy site by the Israeli army.

“The effect of this continued violation will increase the violence between the two sides where everyone will pay the price, in addition to thwarting peace efforts”, said the MWL, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The MWL emphasised the importance of all parties to support just and comprehensive peace efforts and stop all practices that affect the chances of peace in the region.

Meanwhile, the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holly Mosques via its portal also condemned the violation and attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque and its courtyard.

Its chief, Sheikh Dr Abdul Rahman Al Sudais, said: “The Department condemns this heinous violation, which goes beyond all international and humanitarian norms and disrespects the sanctity of life and holy sites.”

The site of contention is known as the grounds of the Al-Aqsa Mosque for Muslims and the Temple Mount for Jews, located in the Old City of Jerusalem and annexed by Israel during the 1967 war in the Middle East.

The site was administered by the Jordanian Muslim Waqf (endowment) but protected by Israeli police forces. - Bernama