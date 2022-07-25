Myanmar Junta executes lawmaker & activist

MOSCOW: Myanmar’s military authorities have executed former National League for Democracy lawmaker Ko Phyo Zeya Thaw and democracy activist Ko Jimmy, reported Sputnik, quoting the Irrawaddy portal on Monday citing an announcement made by the military administration.

On Friday, both opposition activists as well as two more people sentenced to death were allowed to meet with their families via video conference with authorities denying that the executions would be carried out in a hurry.

Ko Phyo Zeya Thaw and Ko Jimmy were sentenced to death in January on charges of masterminding and participating in armed subversion and related activities under the Counterterrorism Law, the Irrawaddy reported, adding that the sentences were put into execution over the weekend at Insein Prison in Yangon.

Ko Jimmy is a 53-year-old writer and activist who spent 20 years in prison under previous military administrations on charges related to anti-government activism and after the Myanmar military seized power in February 2021, he was arrested for posting messages on social media, calling for resistance against the military authorities.

Ko Phyo Zeya Thaw, a 41-year-old Myanmar lawmaker representing the former ruling National League for Democracy party from 2012 to 2021, has been charged with terrorism and organising illegal armed anti-government groups.

UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar Tom Andrews has decried the executions, urging the international community to ensure an immediate and resolute response to deteriorating human rights situation in the country.

“These depraved acts must be a turning point for the international community,“ Andrews said on Twitter. “The widespread and systematic murders of protesters, indiscriminate attacks against entire villages, and now the execution of opposition leaders, demands an immediate and firm response by member states of the United Nations. The status quo of international inaction must be firmly rejected.” - Bernama