Myanmar reports 6,685 dengue cases, gears up to combat Dengue virus

YANGON: Myanmar saw a sharp decline in dengue fever cases and fatalities this year, with 6,685 cases and 30 deaths reported as of July 15, according to the Ministry of Health, reported Xinhua.

While the country was previously among those with the highest dengue fever infections in Southeast Asia, this year’s numbers are notably lower compared to the infections reported last year, said the ministry on Friday.

“The number of infections till this time (July) of last year was relatively high,“ Than Naing Soe, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, told Xinhua on Friday.

Soe attributed the decline to the strenuous efforts taken at the beginning of the year, including measures to combat the dengue virus.

“First, we combated dengue by killing mosquito larvae. Then, we fogged around 30 houses near the patient’s house to eliminate mosquitoes,“ he explained.

To prevent further spread, the health ministry advised immediate hospitalisation of children with fever during the rainy season. The ministry also distributed guidelines for treating dengue fever based on the World Health Organisation’s recommendations.

Dengue fever, a viral disease transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, presents symptoms such as headache, high fever, exhaustion, muscle and joint pain, swollen glands, vomitting, and rash.

The peak of the dengue epidemic period in Myanmar occurs during the rainy season, particularly in June, July, and August, according to the health ministry.-Bernama