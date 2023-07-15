Myanmar welcomes 69,373 int’l visitors in May

YANGON: Myanmar welcomed 69,373 international arrivals in May this year, up from 14,115 visitors registered in the same period last year, according to the figures released by the Ministry of Hotels and Tourism on Saturday, reported Xinhua.

During the period, foreign arrivals to Myanmar by air accounted for 33.34 percent of the total, followed by road with 66.6 per cent and sea routes with 0.05 percent, the ministry’s data showed.

In 2022, a total of 233,487 international tourists visited Myanmar, the figures showed. - Bernama