LONDON: Northern Ireland’s small but powerful Democratic Unionist Party is crucial to Prime Minister Theresa May’s hopes of getting parliament to vote Friday for her Brexit divorce deal on a third attempt.

The party, which has consistently opposed the deal, is a hardline group whose tough negotiating tactics were forged in conflict.

The DUP, which props up May’s minority Conservative government, said earlier this week it could not back the unamended deal even after May offered to resign if parliament voted for her unpopular agreement with Brussels.

The DUP is known for its fiery rhetoric and steely determination, rather than its willingness to compromise.

“No” has more often been its classic watchword.

The hard-bargaining party has only 10 MPs in parliament but has used its power-broker role to attempt to ensure that Northern Ireland is not given a different economic status from mainland Britain after Brexit.

In a statement, the DUP said the so-called backstop guarantee for the Irish border “poses an unacceptable threat to the integrity of the United Kingdom”.

The party said it would also “inevitably limit the United Kingdom’s ability to negotiate on the type of future relationship with the EU”.

After speculation that the party’s MPs could simply abstain in the vote, thereby helping the government, the DUP’s leader in Westminster Nigel Dodds tweeted: “The DUP do not abstain on the Union.”

The group has propped up the Conservatives since the June 2017 snap general election.

May lost her majority in parliament and turned to the Conservatives’ fellow Irish right-wingers for support in a “confidence and supply” deal.

The agreement came at a price of £1.0 billion (US$1.3 billion, 1.15 billion euros) in extra funding for Northern Ireland.

The DUP campaigned for Brexit but is also faced with economic and security concerns in Northern Ireland about the possible reimposition of physical checks on the province’s border with EU member Ireland.

It is feared that a so-called hard border could threaten the 1998 Good Friday Agreement that brought an end to decades of civil strife between Protestant supporters of British rule over the province, and Irish Catholic nationalists, who believe in a united Ireland.

The DUP are the only Northern Irish party in the British parliament. Irish republicans Sinn Fein do not take their seven seats and there is one independent unionist.

The four other major parties in the province – who were all against Brexit – fear the DUP is not representing the views of Northern Ireland as a whole.

On the lowest UK regional turnout of 63 percent in the 2016 referendum, 56 percent in Northern Ireland backed Britain staying in the European Union.

‘Christian fundamentalist’ party

Deeply socially and economically conservative, the DUP is rooted in Northern Ireland’s Protestant, pro-British community.

The self-styled “Christian fundamentalist” party has softened its fiery anti-Catholicism since it was founded by Protestant evangelical minister Ian Paisley in 1971.

But the party that in 1977 launched the “Save Ulster (Northern Ireland) from Sodomy” campaign still holds hardline religious views, particularly on issues such as abortion.

It was a surprise to many in 2005 when Paisley agreed to enter a power-sharing arrangement with socialists Sinn Fein – once the political mouthpiece of the Irish Republican Army paramilitaries.

Although the Northern Ireland Assembly appeared to operate with reasonable cordiality for several years, the power-sharing executive collapsed in January 2017, with Sinn Fein citing a breakdown in trust.

The Irish republicans have blamed the DUP’s deal with May’s government for the failure to get a devolved Northern Irish executive up and running again. — AFP