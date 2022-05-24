N.Korea records nearly 3 mln fever cases, death toll stands at 68

SEOUL: North Korea has recorded over 134,000 cases of unidentified fever believed to be Covid-19 over the past 24 hours, with the overall number of cases nearing 3 million, Sputnik quoted the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) report.

The total case tally has topped 2.94 million, with more than 2.54 million recoveries (86.4 per cent) and about 400,000 patients still receiving treatment.

The death toll remains at 68, with the fatality rate at 0.002 per cent.

North Korea has implemented a “maximum emergency” virus control system since detecting its first Covid-19 cases in late April. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered a lockdown in all cities and counties in order to stop the spread of the virus. - Bernama