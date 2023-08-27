N.Korea reopens borders to its citizen abroad: KCNA

SEOUL: North Korea has reopened its borders to its citizens staying abroad, a major step to ease its anti-epidemic border control measures, Xinhua quoted the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) report Sunday.

The State Emergency Epidemic Prevention Headquarters issued an announcement on Saturday, saying North Korean citizens abroad “have been allowed to return home”, considering the eased worldwide pandemic situation.

Those who return will be put under proper medical observation at quarantine wards for a week.

North Korea was among the first countries to impose strict border control since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020. -BERNAMA