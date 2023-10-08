N.Korea's Kim fires top general, hastens 'war preparations'

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un fired his top general and ordered the war readiness of the armed forces to be stepped up, German news agency (dpa) quoted state-controlled media report on Thursday.

General Pak Su Il was ousted as chief of the General Staff and replaced by Ri Yong Gil, who had recently served as defence minister, the Korean Central News Agency reported, without elaborating on a reason.

The changes at the top come as preparations are under way for a major military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the republic on Sept 9.

The Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party, meanwhile, said it was strengthening the preparedness of its armed forces for war on the Korean peninsula.

Kim signed an order requiring more military drills and deployment of units on the frontline, state media said after the meeting in Pyongyang.

Kim had analysed the situation on the peninsula and the wider region, and had come to the conclusion to “increase the war preparations of the People’s Army in an offensive manner”, with the aim of neutralising all forms of attack by enemies should war break out.

State media accused “hostile forces” of working towards a military confrontation with North Korea.

By its enemies, North Korea, which is subject to international sanctions because of its nuclear weapons programme, means the United States and its ally, South Korea.

After an unprecedented series of missile tests last year, North Korea has again tested nuclear-capable missiles several times this year. The US and South Korea agreed in April to strengthen their military cooperation and to expand their joint military exercises. -Bernama