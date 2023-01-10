  1. World

N. Zealand PM contracts Covid during election campaign

Prime Minister and Labour Party Leader Chris Hipkins speaks at the New Zealand Labour Party’s election campaign launch event in Auckland, New Zealand, September 2, 2023. REUTERSPIXPrime Minister and Labour Party Leader Chris Hipkins speaks at the New Zealand Labour Party’s election campaign launch event in Auckland, New Zealand, September 2, 2023. REUTERSPIX

WELLINGTON: New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said on Sunday that he had contracted Covid-19, testing positive at a key point in his flailing campaign for re-election.

Hipkins said on his official social media feed that he would need to isolate for up to five days -- less than two weeks before his country's general election.

The leader of the centre-left Labour Party said he started to experience cold symptoms on Saturday and had cancelled most of his weekend engagements.

“Bugger! After a rough night I woke up this morning feeling pretty unwell and just got this test result,“ he said in an Instagram post, accompanied by a photograph of a rapid antigen test.

“I’m in close contact with New Zealanders on the campaign trail and I don’t want to pass it on to anyone, so I’ll be following the guidance and isolating for a few days or until I get a negative test.

“I’ll try to keep up as many campaign engagements remotely as I can.”

Hipkins succeeded former leader Jacinda Ardern in January, and his grounding comes as Labour lags in political polling.

Just 27 percent of respondents in a poll this week said they would vote for Labour, while the centre-right National Party, led by Christopher Luxon, had 37 percent support.

Polling numbers ahead of the October 14 election are increasingly showing National is on track to form a coalition government with minor parties. - AFP