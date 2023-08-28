National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs discusses 'kalimah Allah' issue

SHAH ALAM: The Malaysian National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI) today discussed the issue concerning the use of the word Allah by non-Muslims by outlining complete and comprehensive guidelines, said the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah (pix).

Sultan Sharafuddin, who is also MKI chairman, said the use of the word Allah by non-Muslims was a sensitive issue among Muslims in Malaysia, and that included the use of the word by some Christians in Sabah and Sarawak that should be reviewed and thoroughly examined before a final decision could be made over the matter with full wisdom and responsibility.

“All the decisions reached by MKI regarding the issue of the word Allah will be brought up to the Council of Rulers at its next meeting, and with that a policy regarding the use of the word Allah by non-Muslims in the country will be finalised,“ he said at the 70th MKI meeting at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque, here today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was also present as the council’s deputy chairman.

Meanwhile, the Sultan expressed regret over the spread of slander that more than 200 tahfiz schools in Selangor had been ordered to close.

“Indeed, this kind of slander is very irresponsible and I regret it because it has indirectly troubled parents and can erode public trust in religious institutions and religious authorities, especially in the state of Selangor,“ he said.

His Majesty also called on those spreading the news to immediately stop the treacherous and irresponsible act.

“I request the police to immediately track down this group of individuals and take legal action against them,“ said His Majesty.

The Sultan of Selangor also ordered unregistered private religious and tahfiz schools to properly registered to ensure that these schools had a secure and comfortable learning environment for students. -Bernama