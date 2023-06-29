National Geographic lays off last remaining staff writers

NEW YORK: National Geographic has reportedly laid off the last of its staff writers.

According to a report by The Washington Post, 19 of their editorial staff were affected by the layoffs.

“I’ve been so lucky. I got to work w/incredible journalists and tell important, global stories. It’s been an honor,” tweeted Craig Welch, one of National Geographic’s now former senior writers.

The journalist Doug Main said on Twitter, “National Geographic is laying off its staff writers, including me.”

As reported by The Post, the organisation’s future editorial work will instead be done by freelance writers and the few editors remaining on staff.

The report added that the layoffs also eliminated the magazine’s audio department.

Also, the Washington-based magazine, which has surveyed science and the natural world for 135 years, will no longer be available on newsstands in the US as of next year.