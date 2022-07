ABUJA: Seventy-seven people held hostage in a church in southwestern Nigeria were rescued, reported Anadolu Agency, citing media reports Saturday.

A priest took the hostages on the ground floor of a church in the Valentino district of Ondo State.

As residents of the neighbourhood gave notice, the hostages, including 23 children, were rescued.

Public Relations Officer for Ondo Police, Funmilayo Odunlami, said the priest was detained and an investigation was launched into the incident.