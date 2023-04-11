Nepal earthquake kills 50 people, shakes North India

NEW DELHI: About 50 people were killed and dozens injured after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal on Friday night, with tremors being felt as far away as Delhi.

Buildings collapsed in many places in Nepal and the death toll was expected to rise, local media reported.

According to initial reports, at least 28 people died in the Rukum district alone.

The earthquake struck at 11.47 pm local time and its impact was felt in northern India, including in Uttar Pradesh state and the Delhi region.

Its epicentre was in the district of Jajarkot in western Nepal, 500 km from the capital Kathmandu.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Nepal killed around 9,000 people and injured 22,000 in April 2015.-Bernama