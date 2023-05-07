Netherlands to ban mobile phones in classrooms

AMSTERDAM: The Netherlands is planning to ban mobile phones in classrooms unless they are needed in lessons, according to a regulation the education minister presented to Parliament on Tuesday, reported German news agency (dpa).

The ban is to take effect next year. Schools are to draw up individual rules by October, according to Education Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf’s plan outlined in The Hague.

Pupils using social media or other apps during lessons are distracted, the minister said. This then disturbs social interactions in class.

The ministry had previously consulted with scientists and representatives of parents and teachers. All parties involved emphasised that concentration and participation during lessons are important.

Students have a right to an optimal learning environment without unnecessary distractions, the ministry said. - Bernama