New PCR test kit can identify Omicron, Delta variants

TOKYO: Japanese pharmaceutical company Kaneka Corporation has released their RT-PCR Kit SARS-CoV-2 (Omicron/Delta) ver.2, a real-time PCR test kit capable of simultaneously detecting the Omicron (BA.1), “Stealth” Omicron (BA.2), and Delta variants of Covid-19.

This test kit uses a proprietary reagent developed using molecular testing technology to detect the presence of the three variants with a single PCR test. This is expected to help reduce the burden placed by testing and to assist with selecting the best suitable drugs and treatment approaches for each variant in a clinical setting.

These test kits are being used at major sporting events and for pre-travel PCR testing, as well as in medical facilities and testing centres. These products make it possible to quickly test large numbers of samples.

The kit has a suggested retail price of RM4,073 (for 100 tests), including tax. — AFP