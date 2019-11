WARSAW: A Polish appeals court on Tuesday sentenced New Zealand executive Bruce Robinson to jail over the 2006 roof collapse of an exhibition hall in southern Poland that killed 65 people and injured 161 others.

The snow-laden roof caved in when some 200 people were inside attending one of Europe’s biggest racing-pigeon shows in the southern city of Chorzow.

Robinson, a board member of International Katowice Fairs (MTK) which owned the building, was sentenced to 18 months in jail in the latest twist in a long-running legal case.

Robinson “did not take the necessary measures to prevent the accident,” according to Judge Karina Maksym.

“The accused knew perfectly well that snow from the hall’s roof had to be cleared because that was the recommendation of the builders,“ she said, quoted by the Polish news agency PAP.

She added however that Robinson, who lives in Poland, had not made a “deliberate” choice against clearing the snow.

Robinson has already spent more than a year in prison over the long course of the investigation, so he is eligible to request credit for time served.

His lawyer said he would appeal to the supreme court.

Robinson was first sentenced to three years’ jail in 2016 for “involuntarily causing a disaster”, but that verdict was overturned on appeal.

The public prosecutor then appealed that decision, leading to Tuesday’s reduced sentence.

Five other people had already received jail sentences in the case.

The author of the building working plan received the longest sentence — nine years — as the court found that “design and construction errors” were primarily at fault. — AFP