New Zealand heads to general elections amid risk of deep recession

ANKARA (Turkiye): New Zealand is gearing up for its general election on Oct 14, which will witness some 3.8 million registered voters choosing lawmakers for the 120-seat parliament.

The ruling Labour Party, led by Prime Minister Chris Hipkins (pix), emphasises priorities such as education, job creation, and youth training.

They have also pledged initiatives like free public transport for children under 13, reduced taxes on fruits and vegetables, and increased minimum wage, Anadolu Agency reported.

The main opposition party, the National Party, led by Christopher Luxon, promises changes in legislation, including the removal of Auckland’s Regional Fuel Tax and reinstating 90-day employment trial periods. They also plan to address issues such as banning cell phones in schools and extending free breast cancer screening.

Both parties face the challenge of managing inflation and boosting the country’s economy. The IMF warns of potential high inflation until 2025. While Hipkins argues for transparency and a balanced plan, critics point to economic mismanagement in recent years.

The main contest is expected between the Labour Party and the National Party, with 19 parties participating in total.

Hipkins, who recently tested positive for Covid-19, will conduct his campaign online. The election comes after Jacinda Ardern’s surprise resignation earlier this year, with Hipkins taking over as party leader and prime minister.

In the previous 2020 elections, Ardern’s Labour Party won 65 seats. -Bernama