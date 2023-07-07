New Zealand PM explains 'best little country' foreign policy

WELLINGTON: Prime Minister Chris Hipkins made his first foreign policy speech on Friday since he took office six months ago, describing New Zealand as “the best little country in the world” as well as its relationships with major countries including China, said Xinhua.

The speech took place hours before Hipkins departed for Europe later on Friday to witness the signing of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the European Union, which will unlock New Zealand's access to the world's third-biggest market.

In his Europe visit, Hipkins has also been invited to attend the NATO summit in Lithuania.

Just back from a trade mission from China last weekend, Hipkins said China is New Zealand's largest trading partner, the destination of around a quarter of all Kiwi exports and a significant source of tourists and students.

He highlighted people-to-people and diplomatic relationships which have lasted for 50 years, as well as the FTA, between the two countries.

“New Zealand’s national interests require continued engagement with China, and cooperation where our interests converge,“ Hipkins said.

The prime minister stresses New Zealand’s “independent foreign policy approach”.

“It is important to stress at this point independent does not mean neutral,“ he said, adding that, “as a country, we may be small, but we are not bystanders. We chart our own course, with decisions that are in our national interest.”

Regarding ties with Australia, Hipkins said the trans-Tasman relationship is the strongest it has been in decades.

On the New Zealand-US relationship, he expressed hopes that the current framework and initiative will open up greater opportunities for economic engagement between the two countries and the region as a whole.

The prime minister highlighted the collaboration on climate change with Pacific leaders and the rollout of climate finance of more than half a billion US dollars in the Pacific region. -Bernama