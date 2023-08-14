Niger’s junta vows to prosecute ousted President for ‘high treason’

DAKAR (Senegal): The military junta in Niger has declared its commitment to prosecuting former President Mohamed Bazoum for “high treason” and for allegedly undermining the nation’s “internal and external security.”

This announcement was made by Col. Amadou Abdramane, the spokesperson for the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country (CNSP), the group of soldiers that took control following the detainment of Bazoum.

According to the junta’s statement, the Nigerien government has amassed substantial evidence to initiate legal proceedings against the deposed president and individuals, both local and foreign, suspected of aiding in acts of high treason and posing threats to the internal and external security of Niger.

“The statement also highlighted the junta’s concerns about certain West African political lobbies disseminating false information about the “transitional government”, Anadolu Agency reported citing the statement.

The junta expressed dissatisfaction with elements of the international community displaying solidarity with the “ousted government officials,“ while also noting their discontent over these officials’ removal.

On July 26, a group of soldiers took control of Nigerien state television and declared the detention of Bazoum. They cited concerns about a deteriorating security situation and issues with governance as the reasons for their actions.

Bazoum, who assumed office through democratic elections in 2021, represented Niger’s first peaceful transition of power since gaining independence from French colonial rule in 1960. - Bernama