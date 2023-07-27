Niger soldiers say President Bazoum’s govt has been removed

NIAMEY: Niger president Mohamed Bazoum has been removed from power, according to a group of soldiers who appeared on the West African nation’s national television late on Wednesday, hours after the president was held in the presidential palace.

Reading from a statement, Colonel Amadou Abdramane, seated and flanked by nine other officers wearing fatigues, said the defence and security forces had decided: “Put an end to the regime that you know due to the deteriorating security situation and bad governance.”

He said the country’s borders are closed and a nationwide curfew declared, and all institutions of the republic were suspended.

The soldiers warned against any foreign intervention. - Reuters