Nine arrests made during Munich demonstration ahead of G7 summit

BERLIN: Nine people were arrested during the demonstration held in the German city of Munich on Saturday, ahead of the G7 summit, Sputnik quoted the Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper report citing police.

Two law enforcement officers sustained light injuries and several demonstrators were also wounded during the protest, the newspaper said on Saturday.

Earlier, German media reported that the Munich police said that about 20,000 people had registered their participation before the Saturday rally but only 4,000 showed up, while the organisers said there were 6,000 people at the demonstration.

The protest was organised by climate groups demanding that world leaders put more effort into abandoning fossil fuels, preserving biodiversity, promoting social justice and fighting hunger.

The G7 summit will be held in the Bavarian castle of Schloss Elmau starting from Sunday until Tuesday.

The Group of Seven comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who will be chairing the summit as part of Germany’s G7 Presidency, has invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend along with leaders of Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa.

The summit will also be attended by European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as well as delegates of international organisations, including UN Secretary-General António Guterres who will be joining remotely. - Bernama