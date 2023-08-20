Nine Indian soldiers killed in accident in Ladakh

NEW DELHI: Nine Indian soldiers were killed after their vehicle fell into a gorge in the Ladakh region on Saturday.

The military vehicle was carrying 10 personnel, including the driver, from Leh town to Nyoma in southern Ladakh when it skidded off the road near a place called Kiari, according to local reports.

The truck was part of a three-vehicle convoy.

“Saddened by the loss of Indian Army personnel due to an accident near Leh in Ladakh. We will never forget their exemplary service to our nation. My thoughts are with the bereaved families,“ Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said. -BERNAMA