Nine killed in train accident in Southern India

NEW DELHI: Nine people were killed and more than 30 injured in a collision of two trains in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

The accident in the Vizianagaram district involved the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada and Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger trains.

It was likely caused by human error with the Rayagada train overshooting the signal, a railway spokesman told reporters.

Two coaches of the Palasa train and the locomotive of the Rayagada train were derailed.

Rescuers on Sunday night searched the damaged coaches for bodies and trapped passengers.

The death toll was nine, but it could rise as some of the injured were in critical condition.

“We have received 32 injured passengers from the accident site and some of them are in a serious condition. Besides, some injured passengers have been admitted to other hospitals,“ Anila Sunandini, superintendent of the Government General Hospital in Vizianagaram, was quoted as saying by the PTI news agency. - Bernama.