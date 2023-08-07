Nine killed in violence as India’s West Bengal votes for rural body elections

NEW DELHI: At least nine people were killed and many others injured Saturday as violence marred the ongoing rural body elections in India’s eastern state of West Bengal, officials said, reported Xinhua.

The slain were identified as five members of West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress party, one worker each belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Indian National Congress, and a supporter of an independent candidate.

Ever since the elections were announced in the state on June 8, violent incidents and killings were reported from across the state.

The political parties are blaming each other for the violence.

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose Saturday condemned the widespread violence amid the ongoing polling.

“Whatever is happening is a blot on the democratic setup, where common people are unable to exercise their franchise without fear,“ he told reporters. “But I still urge the people to come out and exercise their rights.”

Reports said authorities have deployed huge contingents of paramilitary personnel and police to ensure free and fair polling and maintain law and order.

The voting will be conducted in a single phase and the counting of votes is scheduled to take place on July 11.-Bernama