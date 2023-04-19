No Nazi links found in old Credit Suisse accounts, says report

GENEVA: Findings of a two-year report released on Tuesday showed that there was no evidence of any Nazi links in old accounts at the major Swiss bank Credit Suisse, reported German news agency dpa.

The Los Angeles-based Simon Wiesenthal Centre, which conducts Holocaust research, had suggested that several Nazis from a list of 12,000 names from Argentina had held accounts at Credit Suisse’s predecessor, Schweizerische Kreditanstalt (SKA).

The independent institute AlixPartners investigated the evidence and discovered no suspicious clients on the bank’s books.

AlixPartners found the accounts of eight names on the list in the archives. Seven had already been closed before 1937. The eighth was still open but its owner had never been on a US government list of Nazis who had fled to Argentina after World War II.

Another 70 accounts were only opened years after the war ended.

The report said there were no indications of old accounts containing assets of Holocaust victims either.

In the late 1990s, Swiss historians found that Swiss accounts held large sums of money belonging to Holocaust victims.

The banks had to pay Holocaust survivors and relatives 1.25 billion Swiss francs (US$1.45 billion) in reparations.

The report said this payment had settled all claims of misconduct from wartime.

Credit Suisse has made headlines recently after USB took it over in what was the most significant bank merger in Europe since the financial crisis 15 years ago.

The takeover came after scandals, criticism of poor risk management and money outflows in the hundreds of billions. -Bernama