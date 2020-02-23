No new positive cases of Covid-19 in S’pore, two patients discharged

SINGAPORE: There are no new positive cases of Covid-19 today in Singapore, with the tally staying at 89, according to the Singapore Ministry of Health (MOH).

In its latest update, MOH said two more patients were discharged from hospital today, bringing the number of people who have recovered to 51.

One of them is a 56-year-old male Chinese national from Wuhan who arrived with his partner in Singapore on Jan 19.

The ministry said of the 38 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving while five are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

So far, six confirmed cases were linked to The Life Church and Missions Singapore, nine to medical shop Yong Thai Hang, three to a private business meeting held at Grand Hyatt Singapore, five to the Seletar Aerospace Heights construction site, and 23 to the Grace Assembly of God.

As at noon, MOH has identified 2,812 close contacts for quarantine, with 908 still being quarantined and 1,904 having completed their quarantine. - Bernama