No plans to lift sanctions on China: Joe Biden

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden (pix) said on Monday that he will not lift any sanctions imposed on China amid plans to hold a meeting with his counterpart President Xi Jinping, reported Sputnik.

“No, I am not going to ease the sanctions,“ Biden said when asked whether he would consider easing some sanctions on China to improve relations with Beijing, including those that are currently on China’s Defence Minister.

Biden said on Thursday that he will be meeting with Xi regardless if it is soon or not.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that the ministry had no information regarding possible contacts between Xi and Biden despite statements made by the latter.

Last week, Biden said that arrangements for a conversation between him and Xi were in the works and expressed hope that the talks would come to fruition. -Bernama